Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MFTF: Awards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. service members, families and community members gather to participate in the 12th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 23, 2023. March for the Fallen is a community event held each year at Fort Indiantown Gap on the weekend of Gold Star Mother’s Day to honor the memory of those who have fallen in defense of our nation. This event serves as a solemn tribute to fallen service member’s bravery, dedication and unwavering commitment. It is open to the public and typically draws participants from across the U.S. The USO hosts March for the Fallen in partnership with the Pennsylvania National Guard. Registrants choose to participate in one of various challenges, including a 28-mile ruck march, a 14-mile ruck march, a 5K run/walk or 28-mile hand cycle. The 28- and 14-mile course follows a path around Fort Indiantown Gap’s training areas. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898152
    VIRIN: 230923-Z-IK914-8092
    Filename: DOD_109902388
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFTF: Awards, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Gold Star Families
    people
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    fitness
    March for the Fallen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT