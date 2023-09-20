MFTF: Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members, families and community members gather to participate in the 12th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 23, 2023. March for the Fallen is a community event held each year at Fort Indiantown Gap on the weekend of Gold Star Mother’s Day to honor the memory of those who have fallen in defense of our nation. This event serves as a solemn tribute to fallen service member’s bravery, dedication and unwavering commitment. It is open to the public and typically draws participants from across the U.S. The USO hosts March for the Fallen in partnership with the Pennsylvania National Guard. Registrants choose to participate in one of various challenges, including a 28-mile ruck march, a 14-mile ruck march, a 5K run/walk or 28-mile hand cycle. The 28- and 14-mile course follows a path around Fort Indiantown Gap’s training areas. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)