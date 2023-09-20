Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Airshow 2023 B-Roll: Vicky Benzing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Emeline Molla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898141
    VIRIN: 230922-M-KG021-4001
    Filename: DOD_109902218
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Airshow 2023 B-Roll: Vicky Benzing, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Vicky Benzing
    MCASMiramarAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT