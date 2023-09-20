Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Emeline Molla)
|09.22.2023
|09.23.2023 11:59
|B-Roll
|898141
|230922-M-KG021-4001
|DOD_109902218
|00:00:52
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, America’s Airshow 2023 B-Roll: Vicky Benzing, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
