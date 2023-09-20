An F-35B Lightning II with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an aerial demonstration of its vertical landing and short take off capabilities during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. The F-35B Lightning II are flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502 and is designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with its short take off and vertical landing capability. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue-Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2023 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898128
|VIRIN:
|230922-M-AV302-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109902063
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Air Show 2023 B-Roll: F-35B Lightning II Demo, by LCpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
