    America’s Air Show 2023 B-Roll: Warbirds Over Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The Warbirds perform formation maneuvers during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898125
    VIRIN: 230922-M-AV302-1005
    Filename: DOD_109902060
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, America’s Air Show 2023 B-Roll: Warbirds Over Miramar, by LCpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Miramar
    MCAS Miramar
    Marines
    Warbirds
    MCASMiramarAirShow

