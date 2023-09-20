Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Thunder 2023 Combined Arms Demonstration

    ID, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Idaho National Guard hosts a combined arms demonstration at the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Idaho, August 26, 2023. The demonstration showcases joint capabilities as Air Force and Army assets provide air and ground support on a simulated battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 22:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898123
    VIRIN: 230826-F-HA049-6196
    Filename: DOD_109902051
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: ID, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 Combined Arms Demonstration, by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    Combined Arms
    Gowen Thunder 2023

