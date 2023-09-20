The Idaho National Guard hosts a combined arms demonstration at the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Idaho, August 26, 2023. The demonstration showcases joint capabilities as Air Force and Army assets provide air and ground support on a simulated battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 22:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898123
|VIRIN:
|230826-F-HA049-6196
|Filename:
|DOD_109902051
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|ID, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 Combined Arms Demonstration, by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT