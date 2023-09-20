Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base 9/11 Remembrance Tower Run

    JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    AFN Tokyo

    Personnel stationed at Yokota Air Base participated in a 9/11 Remembrance Tower Run to memorialize and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 00:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898121
    VIRIN: 230911-F-XK019-2370
    Filename: DOD_109902043
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Yokota Air Base 9/11 Remembrance Tower Run, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    9/11
    yokota air base
    afn tokyo
    tower run

