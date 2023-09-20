Japanese Autumn Traffic Safety Campaign Spot

SrA Guadagnuolo and A1C O'Connor demonstrate proper driving skills and etiquette when driving off-base in Japan in this video spot production for AFN Tokyo.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2023 00:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898120
|VIRIN:
|230923-N-KW679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109902038
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
