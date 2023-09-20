Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Autumn Traffic Safety Campaign Spot

    JAPAN

    09.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    SrA Guadagnuolo and A1C O'Connor demonstrate proper driving skills and etiquette when driving off-base in Japan in this video spot production for AFN Tokyo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 00:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898120
    VIRIN: 230923-N-KW679-1001
    Filename: DOD_109902038
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Autumn Traffic Safety Campaign Spot, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    spot
    traffic safety
    afn tokyo

