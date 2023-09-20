America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: MAGTF Demo

The Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration takes place during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2023 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898119
|VIRIN:
|230922-M-AS577-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109902011
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
