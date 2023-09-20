A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and a P-51D Mustang conduct a heritage flight showcasing the history of aviation, during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. The P-51 Mustang, known as the ultimate piston-engined fighter of World War II, is also one of the most influential and successful warplanes ever built. The F-16 is the Air Force's fourth-generation single engine, supersonic, all-weather multirole tactical aircraft, known for its small profile but advanced systems including enhanced maneuver performance. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2023 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898118
|VIRIN:
|230922-M-AS577-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109902009
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: F-16 Heritage Flight, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
