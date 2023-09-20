Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: F-16 Heritage Flight

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and a P-51D Mustang conduct a heritage flight showcasing the history of aviation, during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. The P-51 Mustang, known as the ultimate piston-engined fighter of World War II, is also one of the most influential and successful warplanes ever built. The F-16 is the Air Force's fourth-generation single engine, supersonic, all-weather multirole tactical aircraft, known for its small profile but advanced systems including enhanced maneuver performance. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    air force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    P-51 Mustang
    MCASMiramarAirShow

