    America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: C-17 Globemaster

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with the C-17 West Coast Demo Team takes off during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. The C-17 Demo Team, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was established in 2019 and participates in airshows across the United States to showcase the capabilities of the C-17 and represent the Air Force through community outreach. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898116
    VIRIN: 230922-M-AS577-1001
    Filename: DOD_109901977
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    MCAS Miramar
    C-17A Globemaster III
    U.S. Air Force
    MCASMiramarAirShow

