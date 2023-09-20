Lt. Col. Andrew Mettler memorial ceremony

U.S. Marines from Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 224 hold a memorial ceremony for Lt. Col. Andrew Mettler at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Sept. 22, 2023. The memorial ceremony honored the memory and legacy of Mettler, who tragically died in an F/A-18D Hornet aviation accident during a training flight near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, in support of Service Level Training Exercise 5-23. VMFA(AW) - 224 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Cortez)
09.22.2023
09.22.2023 21:08
B-Roll
898115
230922-M-VU488-1001
DOD_109901890
00:12:53
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SC, US
MARIETTA, GA, US
3
3
