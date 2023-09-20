Lt. Col. Andrew Mettler memorial ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 224 hold a memorial ceremony for Lt. Col. Andrew Mettler at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Sept. 22, 2023. The memorial ceremony honored the memory and legacy of Mettler, who tragically died in an F/A-18D Hornet aviation accident during a training flight near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, in support of Service Level Training Exercise 5-23. VMFA(AW) - 224 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Cortez)