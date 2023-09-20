Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Andrew Mettler memorial ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christian Cortez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines from Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 224 hold a memorial ceremony for Lt. Col. Andrew Mettler at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Sept. 22, 2023. The memorial ceremony honored the memory and legacy of Mettler, who tragically died in an F/A-18D Hornet aviation accident during a training flight near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, in support of Service Level Training Exercise 5-23. VMFA(AW) - 224 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Cortez)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898115
    VIRIN: 230922-M-VU488-1001
    Filename: DOD_109901890
    Length: 00:12:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Andrew Mettler memorial ceremony, by Cpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    Bengals
    Meritorious Service Medal
    2d MAW
    Fighting Bengals
    USMCnews

