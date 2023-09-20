San Francisco District's Dillard Crew worked with Coast Guard handlers and bomb dogs

On May 17, 2023, the crew of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District's Debris Collection Vessel John A. B. Dillard Jr. worked with Coast Guard Maritime Safety & Security Team handlers and their bomb dogs for a session of Vessel-to-Vessel Dog Hoist Training. This hoist consists of transferring a dog between a Coast Guard boat to a suspicious boat for the handler and dog to perform their bomb sniffing job. In this instance, the Dillard played the Coast Guard boat and crewmembers helped transfer the dogs to another Coast Guard vessel for the teams to get training on the equipment and acquaint the dogs with the hoist and all that it entailed.
