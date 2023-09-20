Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Francisco District's Dillard Crew worked with Coast Guard handlers and bomb dogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Video by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    On May 17, 2023, the crew of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District's Debris Collection Vessel John A. B. Dillard Jr. worked with Coast Guard Maritime Safety & Security Team handlers and their bomb dogs for a session of Vessel-to-Vessel Dog Hoist Training. This hoist consists of transferring a dog between a Coast Guard boat to a suspicious boat for the handler and dog to perform their bomb sniffing job. In this instance, the Dillard played the Coast Guard boat and crewmembers helped transfer the dogs to another Coast Guard vessel for the teams to get training on the equipment and acquaint the dogs with the hoist and all that it entailed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 18:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 898105
    VIRIN: 230517-A-BF997-9894
    Filename: DOD_109901674
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco District's Dillard Crew worked with Coast Guard handlers and bomb dogs, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Bomb Dogs
    Dillard
    San Francisco District
    John A.B. Dillard Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT