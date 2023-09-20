Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Singapore Staff Talks 2023

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and soldiers with the Singapore Army hold the first MARFORPAC - Singapore Army Staff Talks at MARFORPAC, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2023. The two-day talks established a forum to improve coordination of bilateral exercises and operations while discussing areas of interest throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898094
    VIRIN: 230920-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_109901371
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: HI, US

    TAGS

    Singapore Army
    Staff Talks
    USMCnews
    Force Design 2030

