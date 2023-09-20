Singapore Staff Talks 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and soldiers with the Singapore Army hold the first MARFORPAC - Singapore Army Staff Talks at MARFORPAC, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2023. The two-day talks established a forum to improve coordination of bilateral exercises and operations while discussing areas of interest throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)