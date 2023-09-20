Singapore Staff Talks 2023

U.S. Marines and Sailors with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and soldiers with the Singapore Army hold the first MARFORPAC - Singapore Army Staff Talks at MARFORPAC, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2023. The two-day talks established a forum to improve coordination of bilateral exercises and operations while discussing areas of interest throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898094
|VIRIN:
|230920-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109901371
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
