U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot for Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region receives a promotion to Private First Class at MCRD San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno is named after Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898093
|VIRIN:
|230922-M-EG840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109901229
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bruno Promotion B-Roll, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
