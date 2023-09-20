Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Roberson and TSgt Wood speak during Suicide Prevention Month

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah Roberson, an all-source intelligence analyst assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Caleb Wood, a cyber airman assigned to the 11th Air Force, speak on their experiences with suicide at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2023. Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month is used to inform and educated about mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898089
    VIRIN: 230922-F-RJ686-1001
    Filename: DOD_109901081
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, A1C Roberson and TSgt Wood speak during Suicide Prevention Month, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    suicide prevention
    JBER
    11th Air Force
    3rd OSS

