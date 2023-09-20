A1C Roberson and TSgt Wood speak during Suicide Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah Roberson, an all-source intelligence analyst assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Caleb Wood, a cyber airman assigned to the 11th Air Force, speak on their experiences with suicide at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2023. Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month is used to inform and educated about mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)