U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah Roberson, an all-source intelligence analyst assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Caleb Wood, a cyber airman assigned to the 11th Air Force, speak on their experiences with suicide at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2023. Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month is used to inform and educated about mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898089
|VIRIN:
|230922-F-RJ686-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109901081
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A1C Roberson and TSgt Wood speak during Suicide Prevention Month, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
