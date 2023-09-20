Lt. Gen. John A. Lejeune statue unveiled at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans

A statue of Lt. Gen. John A. Lejeune stands at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Sept. 20, 2023. This statue is one of many donated by the Taylors in gratitude and support for the U.S. military. Phyllis Taylor did not want Lt. Gen. John Lejeune hidden away and felt the Marine Corps Support Facility was the perfect home. Phyllis Taylor continues to support the Marine Corps by donations and contributions and was named the 76th Honorary Marine in 2013. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)
|09.22.2023
|09.22.2023 15:20
|Video Productions
|00:00:49
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
