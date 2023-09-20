Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. John A. Lejeune statue unveiled at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    A statue of Lt. Gen. John A. Lejeune stands at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Sept. 20, 2023. This statue is one of many donated by the Taylors in gratitude and support for the U.S. military. Phyllis Taylor did not want Lt. Gen. John Lejeune hidden away and felt the Marine Corps Support Facility was the perfect home. Phyllis Taylor continues to support the Marine Corps by donations and contributions and was named the 76th Honorary Marine in 2013. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)


    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898080
    VIRIN: 230920-M-HT815-1002
    Filename: DOD_109900931
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. John A. Lejeune statue unveiled at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, by Cpl Ryan Schmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DONATION, MARRFORRES, PATRICK F. TAYLOR FOUNDATION, PATRICK F. TAYLOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT