    Crews conduct four-ship formation flight, jump operations for JCOC

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos assigned to the 21st Special Tactics Squadron jump from an MC-130J Commando II near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 21, 2023. Members of the 21st STS jumped from the MC-130J to conduct an airfield establishment exercise during the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference at Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898062
    VIRIN: 230921-F-LD209-1001
    Filename: DOD_109900006
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Downloads: 12
    High-Res. Downloads: 12

    This work, Crews conduct four-ship formation flight, jump operations for JCOC, by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    JCOC
    21st Special Tactics Squadron
    AFSOC
    15th Special Operations Squadron
    MC-130J Commando II
    weeklyvideos

