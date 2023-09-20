Air Commandos assigned to the 21st Special Tactics Squadron jump from an MC-130J Commando II near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 21, 2023. Members of the 21st STS jumped from the MC-130J to conduct an airfield establishment exercise during the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference at Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898062
|VIRIN:
|230921-F-LD209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109900006
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|12
|High-Res. Downloads:
|12
This work, Crews conduct four-ship formation flight, jump operations for JCOC, by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT