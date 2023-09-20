U.S. Army Lt. Col. Timothy W. Decker, commander of 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion”, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. James Ray, commander of 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, give interviews following a hand over change over ceremony between their two units at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 21. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 12:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898061
|VIRIN:
|230921-Z-MI513-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109899991
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A-Roll: Incoming, outgoing enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland commanders reflect on serving in Poland, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT