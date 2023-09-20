Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-Roll: Incoming, outgoing enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland commanders reflect on serving in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    09.21.2023

    Video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Timothy W. Decker, commander of 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion”, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. James Ray, commander of 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, give interviews following a hand over change over ceremony between their two units at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 21. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 12:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 898061
    VIRIN: 230921-Z-MI513-1003
    Filename: DOD_109899991
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll: Incoming, outgoing enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland commanders reflect on serving in Poland, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

