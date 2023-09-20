Spectrum warfare Marines test capabilities during WTI 1-24

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), test communication equipment during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-24 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 20, 2023. The WTI course is an advanced, graduate-level, seven-week course hosted by MAWTS-1, which provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications, to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and to assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898060
|VIRIN:
|230920-M-DB868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109899959
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
