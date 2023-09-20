Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spectrum warfare Marines test capabilities during WTI 1-24

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), test communication equipment during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-24 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 20, 2023. The WTI course is an advanced, graduate-level, seven-week course hosted by MAWTS-1, which provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications, to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and to assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898060
    VIRIN: 230920-M-DB868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109899959
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spectrum warfare Marines test capabilities during WTI 1-24, by LCpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    COMMS
    WTI
    Force design
    Radio support

