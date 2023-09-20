The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerobatic formation maneuvers during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 21, 2023. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue-Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898058
|VIRIN:
|230921-M-TK731-3856
|Filename:
|DOD_109899855
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, America's Airshow 2023: Blue Angels B-Roll, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
