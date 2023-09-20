Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Day During TacRAT 2023

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Members of the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1 CTCS) participate in the inaugural Exercise TacRAT 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Generation (AFFORGEN) deployment model. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 11:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 898054
    VIRIN: 230921-F-DP685-9001
    Filename: DOD_109899643
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Day During TacRAT 2023, by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tactical
    1CTCS
    Range Day
    TacRAT23
    WarriorMindset
    CombatPreparedness

