Range Day During TacRAT 2023

Members of the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1 CTCS) participate in the inaugural Exercise TacRAT 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Generation (AFFORGEN) deployment model. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)