Jacob Towry from the Offutt AFB Honor Guard explains the importance of the United States Flag Code.
|09.01.2023
|09.22.2023 13:59
|PSA
|898053
|230922-F-FB238-1001
|DOD_109899641
|00:02:32
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|2
|2
This work, United States Flag Code, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
