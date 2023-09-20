Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Flag Code

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Jacob Towry from the Offutt AFB Honor Guard explains the importance of the United States Flag Code.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 13:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898053
    VIRIN: 230922-F-FB238-1001
    Filename: DOD_109899641
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Flag Code, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Offutt AFB
    Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT