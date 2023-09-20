Emerging technologies developed by small businesses with potential U.S. Navy applications took center stage during the second annual Blue Tech Demo Day hosted by the Northeast Tech Bridge on Aug. 31 at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898051
|VIRIN:
|230906-N-UM004-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109899554
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northeast Tech Bridge hosts annual Blue Tech Demo Day, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT