    Northeast Tech Bridge hosts annual Blue Tech Demo Day

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Emerging technologies developed by small businesses with potential U.S. Navy applications took center stage during the second annual Blue Tech Demo Day hosted by the Northeast Tech Bridge on Aug. 31 at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898051
    VIRIN: 230906-N-UM004-1002
    Filename: DOD_109899554
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northeast Tech Bridge hosts annual Blue Tech Demo Day, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NUWC Division Newport
    weeklyvideos
    What We Do Matters
    Blue Tech Demo Day

