    Soldiers compete in 2023 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament

    PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Olivia Lauer 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers engage in hand-to-hand combat during the annual 2023 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament at Camp Perry Joint Training Center, in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2023. The tournament highlights the discipline, resilience and tactical prowess inherent in the Guard, strengthening force readiness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
    B-roll package includes footage of the combatives tournament and three interviews.
    Interview 1: Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, master combatives instructor, Ohio Army National Guard (0:00-2:50)
    Interview 2: Capt. Tyler Craport, officer in charge, 2023 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament (2:50-6:24)
    Interview 3: 1st. Lt. Derrick Yant, first-place winner in the Light Heavyweight division (6:24-9:32)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898049
    VIRIN: 230916-Z-AZ941-1003
    Filename: DOD_109899502
    Length: 00:11:56
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in 2023 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament, by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

