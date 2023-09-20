Soldiers compete in 2023 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers engage in hand-to-hand combat during the annual 2023 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament at Camp Perry Joint Training Center, in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2023. The tournament highlights the discipline, resilience and tactical prowess inherent in the Guard, strengthening force readiness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

B-roll package includes footage of the combatives tournament and three interviews.

Interview 1: Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, master combatives instructor, Ohio Army National Guard (0:00-2:50)

Interview 2: Capt. Tyler Craport, officer in charge, 2023 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament (2:50-6:24)

Interview 3: 1st. Lt. Derrick Yant, first-place winner in the Light Heavyweight division (6:24-9:32)