    94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference water demonstration B-roll package

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a joint exercise during the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 20, 2023. JCOC is the Department of Defense’s public liaison program, designed to provide American business and community leaders with a deeper understanding of the military by showcasing the rewards and challenges service members face both on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video byAirman 1st Class Andrew Ancona)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898046
    VIRIN: 230920-F-BT782-3082
    Filename: DOD_109899466
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    This work, 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference water demonstration B-roll package, by A1C Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Hurlburt field
    JCOC
    AFSOC
    Exercise

