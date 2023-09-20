94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference water demonstration B-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a joint exercise during the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 20, 2023. JCOC is the Department of Defense’s public liaison program, designed to provide American business and community leaders with a deeper understanding of the military by showcasing the rewards and challenges service members face both on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video byAirman 1st Class Andrew Ancona)