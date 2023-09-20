U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a joint exercise during the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 20, 2023. JCOC is the Department of Defense’s public liaison program, designed to provide American business and community leaders with a deeper understanding of the military by showcasing the rewards and challenges service members face both on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video byAirman 1st Class Andrew Ancona)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898046
|VIRIN:
|230920-F-BT782-3082
|Filename:
|DOD_109899466
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference water demonstration B-roll package, by A1C Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
