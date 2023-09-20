Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United States trains with other NATO Allies and partners in exercise Saber Junction 2023

    GERMANY

    09.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    The US Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) tested its resilience during exercise Saber Junction 2023, a training drill designed to hone the skills of a Germany-based infantry unit.

    More than 4,000 troops from 14 Allied and partner countries gathered at Hohenfels Training Area in southern Germany for the US-led exercise, which ran from 6 to 16 September 2023. During Saber Junction, 2CR operated under the command of the Polish Army’s 11th Armoured Division, giving them crucial experience through the execution of orders passed down by an Allied headquarters. Based in Vilseck, Germany, 2CR is trained to rapidly respond to crises in Europe that might threaten NATO’s security.

    The countries that participated in Saber Junction 2023 were: Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Georgia, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    Footage includes shots of Bulgarian, French and US troops taking part in the exercise, as well as an interview with a US Army Major.

    TAGS

    NATO
    exercise
    natochannel

