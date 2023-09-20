U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group hosts a town hall to discuss the new military health record system, MHS GENESIS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 04:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|898021
|VIRIN:
|230920-F-VY348-3012
|Filename:
|DOD_109899131
|Length:
|00:25:32
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th MDG hosts Genesis town hall, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT