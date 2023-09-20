Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th MDG hosts Genesis town hall

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group hosts a town hall to discuss the new military health record system, MHS GENESIS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 04:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 898021
    VIRIN: 230920-F-VY348-3012
    Filename: DOD_109899131
    Length: 00:25:32
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, 86th MDG hosts Genesis town hall, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MHS
    86th MDG
    GENESIS
    Military healthcare system

