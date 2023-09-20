U.S. Army Soldiers repels down cliffside as part of the mystery event during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Best Medic Challenge at Fort Sam Houston, TX, Sept. 19, 2023. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Best Medic Challenge seeks to demonstrate the strength, adaptability, and readiness of MEDCoE Soldiers in a variety of austere environments through a series of tasks and challenges that provide appropriate rigor, resilience and realism. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Frederick Poirier)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897992
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-EQ028-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109898294
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MEDCoEBestMedic, by SPC Frederick Poirier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT