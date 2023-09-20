MEDCoEBestMedic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers repels down cliffside as part of the mystery event during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Best Medic Challenge at Fort Sam Houston, TX, Sept. 19, 2023. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Best Medic Challenge seeks to demonstrate the strength, adaptability, and readiness of MEDCoE Soldiers in a variety of austere environments through a series of tasks and challenges that provide appropriate rigor, resilience and realism. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Frederick Poirier)