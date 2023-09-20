Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoEBestMedic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Frederick Poirier 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a 4.5 Mile Buddy Run during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Best Medic Challenge at Fort Sam Houston, TX, Sept. 19, 2023. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Best Medic Challenge seeks to demonstrate the strength, adaptability, and readiness of MEDCoE Soldiers in a variety of austere environments through a series of tasks and challenges that provide appropriate rigor, resilience and realism. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Frederick Poirier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897991
    VIRIN: 230921-A-EQ028-1001
    Filename: DOD_109898293
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoEBestMedic, by SPC Frederick Poirier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    CSM Jack L Clark
    USATRADOC
    Jr. Best Medic Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT