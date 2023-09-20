Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF performs F-35 hot-pit refuel at Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of members of the Japan Air Self-Defense refueling a F-35A Lightning II during a hot-pit refuel on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 28, 2023. These operations project that our regional coalition partners are evolving tactics and capabilities in order to maintain peace through deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897989
    VIRIN: 230828-F-DN254-4298
    Filename: DOD_109898264
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Andersen AFB
    JASDF
    36 Wing
    hot-pit refueling
    free-and-open Indo-Pacific

