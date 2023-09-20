JASDF performs F-35 hot-pit refuel at Andersen AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897989" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of members of the Japan Air Self-Defense refueling a F-35A Lightning II during a hot-pit refuel on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 28, 2023. These operations project that our regional coalition partners are evolving tactics and capabilities in order to maintain peace through deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)