B-roll of members of the Japan Air Self-Defense refueling a F-35A Lightning II during a hot-pit refuel on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 28, 2023. These operations project that our regional coalition partners are evolving tactics and capabilities in order to maintain peace through deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|08.28.2023
|09.21.2023 20:05
|B-Roll
|897989
|230828-F-DN254-4298
|DOD_109898264
|00:01:58
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|11
|11
This work, JASDF performs F-35 hot-pit refuel at Andersen AFB, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JASDF performs F-35 hot-pit refuel at Andersen AFB
