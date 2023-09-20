Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment consisting of Utah National Guardsmen receive awards and commemorations for their commitment and dedication to Task Force Ivy during Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce, Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023. During the demobilization ceremony many were recognized for their individualized hard work and leadership. (U.S. video by Spc. Brenda Salgado and Spc. Doniel Kennedy)
This work, B-Roll: 4th Inf. Div. Main Command Post Operational Detachment Demobilization and Awards Ceremony, by SPC Doniel Kennedy and SPC Brenda Salgado Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
