    Interview with Utah State Rep. Angela Romero

    UT, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    Video interview with Utah State Representative Angela Romero by the Hill Hispanic Heritage Committee in Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023. Romero is Utah’s House Minority Leader and represents House District 26 at the Utah Legislature. Romero is the President-Elect of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators and will begin her two-year tenure in December 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 17:10
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:33:35
    Location: UT, US

    Hill Air Force Base
    hispanic history month

