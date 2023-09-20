Interview with Utah State Rep. Angela Romero

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video interview with Utah State Representative Angela Romero by the Hill Hispanic Heritage Committee in Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023. Romero is Utah’s House Minority Leader and represents House District 26 at the Utah Legislature. Romero is the President-Elect of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators and will begin her two-year tenure in December 2023.