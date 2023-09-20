Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet-gap crossing training video

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 92nd Engineer Battalion, and 3rd Battalion,69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a wet gap crossing at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2023. This training event marks the first time an M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank crossed a bridged obstacle on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897954
    VIRIN: 230920-A-GJ082-1001
    Filename: DOD_109897969
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet-gap crossing training video, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abrams
    3rd ID
    Dog Face Soldier

