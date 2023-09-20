Soldiers assigned to the 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 92nd Engineer Battalion, and 3rd Battalion,69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a wet gap crossing at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2023. This training event marks the first time an M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank crossed a bridged obstacle on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897954
|VIRIN:
|230920-A-GJ082-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109897969
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wet-gap crossing training video, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT