    Raiders and Black Diamonds conduct wet gap crossing

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, conduct a wet gap crossing exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 21, 2023. A wet gap crossing uses Army bridging and obstacles equipment to allow military vehicles, personnel and supplies to cross a body of water. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897948
    VIRIN: 230921-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109897885
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    92nd Engineer Battalion
    wet gap crossing
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    497th Multi-Role Bridge Company

