Raiders and Black Diamonds conduct wet gap crossing

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, conduct a wet gap crossing exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 21, 2023. A wet gap crossing uses Army bridging and obstacles equipment to allow military vehicles, personnel and supplies to cross a body of water. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897948
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109897885
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
