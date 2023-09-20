U.S. Army OC/Ts speak about the benefits of an OC/T unit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army OC/Ts assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade explains the benefits of being an OC/T and the advantages of being in a unit such as 189th Infantry Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 19, 2023. 189th IN BDE (CATB) observes, coaches, and trains our ARNG and USAR partners to provide trained and ready units to support combatant commander requirements around the world. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)