Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army OC/Ts speak about the benefits of an OC/T unit

    LACEY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army OC/Ts assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade explains the benefits of being an OC/T and the advantages of being in a unit such as 189th Infantry Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 19, 2023. 189th IN BDE (CATB) observes, coaches, and trains our ARNG and USAR partners to provide trained and ready units to support combatant commander requirements around the world. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897947
    VIRIN: 230911-A-QA940-1001
    Filename: DOD_109897867
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: LACEY, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army OC/Ts speak about the benefits of an OC/T unit, by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #189th #1stArmy #Cold Steel #FirstArmyDivisonWest

