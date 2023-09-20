U.S. Army OC/Ts assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade explains the benefits of being an OC/T and the advantages of being in a unit such as 189th Infantry Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 19, 2023. 189th IN BDE (CATB) observes, coaches, and trains our ARNG and USAR partners to provide trained and ready units to support combatant commander requirements around the world. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 15:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897947
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-QA940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109897867
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|LACEY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army OC/Ts speak about the benefits of an OC/T unit, by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
