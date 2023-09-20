Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of Camp Pendleton's 81st annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Medina 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    This package contains B-Roll of Camp Pendleton's 81st annual Evening Colors Ceremony including the live music of the 1st Marine Division Band; the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Mounted Color Guard; U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton delivering remarks to the audience of distinguished guests, Marines, Sailors and families at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 20, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897943
    VIRIN: 230920-M-FD055-1001
    Filename: DOD_109897837
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Camp Pendleton's 81st annual Evening Colors Ceremony, by Cpl Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    1st Marine Division Band
    Evening Colors
    Mounted Color Guard
    MCI West

