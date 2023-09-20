video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This package contains B-Roll of Camp Pendleton's 81st annual Evening Colors Ceremony including the live music of the 1st Marine Division Band; the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Mounted Color Guard; U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton delivering remarks to the audience of distinguished guests, Marines, Sailors and families at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 20, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)