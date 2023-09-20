This package contains B-Roll of Camp Pendleton's 81st annual Evening Colors Ceremony including the live music of the 1st Marine Division Band; the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Mounted Color Guard; U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton delivering remarks to the audience of distinguished guests, Marines, Sailors and families at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 20, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897943
|VIRIN:
|230920-M-FD055-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109897837
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll of Camp Pendleton's 81st annual Evening Colors Ceremony, by Cpl Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT