    2023 AMC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - B-Roll

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians were recognized for their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families. Since 2012, the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame has preserved the command's history and recognized the exceptional leadership, service and dedication of former AMC members for their remarkable efforts. The Class of 2023 was inducted into the AMC Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sep. 21 at AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 15:40
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

