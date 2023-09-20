2023 AMC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897938" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians were recognized for their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families. Since 2012, the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame has preserved the command's history and recognized the exceptional leadership, service and dedication of former AMC members for their remarkable efforts. The Class of 2023 was inducted into the AMC Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sep. 21 at AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.