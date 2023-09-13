Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DosePharm Activation Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Informative tutorial on how to use new DosePharm pharmacy activation service at MacDill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 15:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 897494
    VIRIN: 230918-F-WT071-1001
    Filename: DOD_109890952
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DosePharm Activation Service, by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill.
    6ARW
    6MDG
    DosePharm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT