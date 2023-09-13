Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Air Force Marathon: Volunteers

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Video by Jeffery Harris 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Giving recognition to all volunteers during the 27th Annual Air Force Marathon on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2023. Races in several distance categories are held during Air Force Marathon weekend, including the 26.2-mile full marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K and Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run. (U.S. Air Force video by Mr. Jeffery Harris)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 15:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897493
    VIRIN: 230916-F-NN123-1156
    Filename: DOD_109890940
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Air Force Marathon: Volunteers, by Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteers
    Air Force Marathon
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Ohio
    AFM
    27th Air Force Marathon

