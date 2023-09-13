BACH Partners for Behavioral Health Resource Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897487" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and Fort Campbell community partners host a Behavioral Health Fair at Town Center Park, Sept. 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is family friendly event will have multiple resources, live music from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, food trucks, and we encourage everyone to attend!