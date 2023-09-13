Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Partners for Behavioral Health Resource Fair

    FORT CAMPBELL, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and Fort Campbell community partners host a Behavioral Health Fair at Town Center Park, Sept. 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is family friendly event will have multiple resources, live music from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, food trucks, and we encourage everyone to attend!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897487
    VIRIN: 230907-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_109890793
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KS, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Partners for Behavioral Health Resource Fair, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

