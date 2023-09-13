BACH Partners for Behavioral Health Resource Fair

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and Fort Campbell community partners host a Behavioral Health Fair at Town Center Park, Sept. 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is family friendly event will have multiple resources, live music from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, food trucks, and we encourage everyone to attend!
|09.07.2023
|09.18.2023 14:24
|Video Productions
|897487
|230907-D-DQ133-8008
|DOD_109890793
|00:00:17
|FORT CAMPBELL, KS, US
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|0
|0
