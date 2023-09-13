Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port of Shuaiba Sunrise Operations

    PORT OF SHUAIBA, KUWAIT

    04.09.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    B-roll. 840th Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade, Soldiers alongside Cargo Transport System contractors, offload equipment from the MV Cape Wrath at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Sept. 4, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897486
    VIRIN: 230904-D-VN697-8641
    Filename: DOD_109890766
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port of Shuaiba Sunrise Operations, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military Sea Transportation Service

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    595th Transportation Brigade

