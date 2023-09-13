Airmen of the 121st Maintenance Group tow a KC-135 Stratotanker from the flight line into the hangar Sept. 17, 2023 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn and Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897474
|VIRIN:
|230917-Z-UU033-7488
|Filename:
|DOD_109890659
|Length:
|00:09:57
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Aircraft tow (b-roll), by Ralph Branson and TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
