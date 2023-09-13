Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft tow (b-roll)

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Video by Ralph Branson and Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen of the 121st Maintenance Group tow a KC-135 Stratotanker from the flight line into the hangar Sept. 17, 2023 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn and Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897474
    VIRIN: 230917-Z-UU033-7488
    Filename: DOD_109890659
    Length: 00:09:57
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft tow (b-roll), by Ralph Branson and TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    crew chief
    maintenance
    maintainers
    national guard

