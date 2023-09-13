Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Arctic Ocean

    ARCTIC OCEAN

    09.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Carter Acton 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guardsmen aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) collect water samples from the Arctic Ocean in support of science operations on Sep. 7, 2023. The Healy is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carter Acton)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897469
    VIRIN: 230909-A-GO191-1001
    Filename: DOD_109890584
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: ARCTIC OCEAN

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Arctic Ocean, by SGT Carter Acton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Healy
    Arctic Ocean
    Science
    USCG PolarOps

