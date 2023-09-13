U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Arctic Ocean

Coast Guardsmen aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) collect water samples from the Arctic Ocean in support of science operations on Sep. 7, 2023. The Healy is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carter Acton)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897469
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-GO191-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109890584
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|ARCTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
