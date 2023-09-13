Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Arctic Ocean

    ARCTIC OCEAN

    09.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guardsmen aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) conduct science operations in the Arctic Ocean, on Sept. 7, 2023. The ship will deploy and recover the Conductivity, Temperature, Depth sensor (CTD) 48 times in support of the Nansen and Amundsen Basins Observational System (NABOS). (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897466
    VIRIN: 230909-F-VM922-1001
    Filename: DOD_109890516
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ARCTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Arctic Ocean, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

