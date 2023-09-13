Coast Guardsmen aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) conduct science operations in the Arctic Ocean, on Sept. 7, 2023. The ship will deploy and recover the Conductivity, Temperature, Depth sensor (CTD) 48 times in support of the Nansen and Amundsen Basins Observational System (NABOS). (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897466
|VIRIN:
|230909-F-VM922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109890516
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ARCTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Arctic Ocean, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS
