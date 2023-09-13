Wildcats Walk/Run for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

For September's National Suicide Prevention Month, Sgt. 1st Class Todd Freeman and Maj. Enrique McClymont from the 81st Readiness Division's Well-being Branch organized a suicide awareness and prevention walk/run event. Soldiers were encouraged to wear the colors teal and purple, which represent awareness and healing.
This event tied into the pillars of Ask, Care, Escort (ACE), which is the Army's suicide awareness and intervention pr.ogram.
If you, or someone you know, are struggling with thoughts of self-harm, know that 24/7 help is available. Dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or text 838255 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line
