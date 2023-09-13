Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildcats Walk/Run for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

    SC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow 

    81st Readiness Division

    For September's National Suicide Prevention Month, Sgt. 1st Class Todd Freeman and Maj. Enrique McClymont from the 81st Readiness Division's Well-being Branch organized a suicide awareness and prevention walk/run event. Soldiers were encouraged to wear the colors teal and purple, which represent awareness and healing.

    This event tied into the pillars of Ask, Care, Escort (ACE), which is the Army's suicide awareness and intervention pr.ogram.

    If you, or someone you know, are struggling with thoughts of self-harm, know that 24/7 help is available. Dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or text 838255 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897433
    VIRIN: 230822-A-QZ590-1000
    Filename: DOD_109890166
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SC, US

    This work, Wildcats Walk/Run for Suicide Awareness and Prevention, by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    ACE
    Ask Care Escort
    USAR Best

