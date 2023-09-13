Medic Rodeo 2023

A video showcasing the Medic Rodeo competition at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., from Aug. 21-24, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897426
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-VD069-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109890131
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
