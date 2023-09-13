Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Deploys to Europe

    FORT STEWART/HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, leave for a nine month deployment to Europe on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 16, 2023. Soldiers will support U.S. and allied military in Europe and to build military interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897425
    VIRIN: 230916-A-VI253-7513
    Filename: DOD_109890130
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT STEWART/HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Deploys to Europe, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Deployment
    Hunter Army Airfield
    ROTM
    3rdID

