3rd Infantry Division 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Deploys to Europe

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, leave for a nine month deployment to Europe on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 16, 2023. Soldiers will support U.S. and allied military in Europe and to build military interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|09.16.2023
|09.18.2023 11:31
|Video Productions
|897425
|230916-A-VI253-7513
|DOD_109890130
|00:00:55
|FORT STEWART/HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|1
|1
