    B-Roll: Task Force Marne infantrymen execute anti-tank weaponry training in Latvia

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    09.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct live-fire training on the Carl Gustaf M4 anti-tank recoilless rifle and M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon as part of anti-tank weaponry training in Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 17. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897417
    VIRIN: 230917-A-AS463-5901
    Filename: DOD_109890095
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    EUCOM
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps

