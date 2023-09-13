Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What the Permanent Party Housing looks like at the Joint Training Center in Jordan

    JORDAN

    06.06.2023

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    This is a walk through of the different housing availible for Soldiers and Civilians who work for Area Support Group Jordan. The Soldiers featured are Capt. Ben Grice, Lt. Karen Harkins and Sgt. Devon Torres.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 07:15
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 897409
    VIRIN: 230606-O-JX514-6156
    Filename: DOD_109889792
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: JO
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What the Permanent Party Housing looks like at the Joint Training Center in Jordan, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Area Support Group Jordan

