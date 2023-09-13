This is a walk through of the different housing availible for Soldiers and Civilians who work for Area Support Group Jordan. The Soldiers featured are Capt. Ben Grice, Lt. Karen Harkins and Sgt. Devon Torres.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 07:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|897409
|VIRIN:
|230606-O-JX514-6156
|Filename:
|DOD_109889792
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|JO
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What the Permanent Party Housing looks like at the Joint Training Center in Jordan, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
