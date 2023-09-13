Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Come Work at Area Support Group Jordan short tease

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    06.06.2023

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    30 second tease video showing the highlights of ASG Jordan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 07:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 897408
    VIRIN: 230606-O-JX514-2715
    Filename: DOD_109889761
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: JO
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Come Work at Area Support Group Jordan short tease, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Area Support Group Jordan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT